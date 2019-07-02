SCERT Odisha result 2019 declared: Here’s how to download score card

SCERT Odisha result 2019: Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational

Research and Training, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has released the result for the entrance test conducted for teacher training programmes such as BEd, MEd, D.El.Ed among others. The result is available at the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The entrance exams were conducted from June 2 to June 12, 2019. Those who clear the exams will be eligible for admission to Odisha-based colleges in respective programmes. A document verification round will also be conducted.

SCERT Odisha result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘view provisional result’

Step 3: Log-in using the application number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In case a student faces any problem, they can connect with the officials through toll-free helping – 155335 or 1800-345-6770. A total of 1,73,981 candidates applied for admissions across 84 institutes. Last year, over 2 lakh student had applied.