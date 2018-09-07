SCERT Odisha Result 2018: Entrance exam 2018 result declared at scert.samsodisha.gov.in, merit list out

SCERT Odisha entrance exam result: The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) has released the result of the entrance examinations for teachers’ training courses. The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) has released the result of the entrance examinations for teachers’ training courses.

SCERT SAMS Odisha Result 2018: The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) has released the result of the entrance examinations for admission to different teachers’ training courses. Candidates can check their respective statuses at the official website — scert.samsodisha.gov.in. Merit list of all those who have cleared the entrance exams for admission into courses such as Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Master in Education (M.Ed) and M.Phil (education) has also been published.

Those selected will now have to appear for the counselling in different colleges. Due to some heavy traffic, the official website is not opening at the moment. Candidates are requested to maintain patience and try refreshing the page after 5-10 minutes.

SCERT Odisha entrance exam result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the SCERT merit list link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your course name and stream preference or application number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The entrance examinations were conducted from August 7 to 14. More than 2 lakh candidates had registered for the exams.

