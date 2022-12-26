SCERT launches study to evaluate students on FLN skills under NIPUN Bharat Mission

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) last week launched a subject-wise study survey for students from classes II to V, under the NIPUN Bharat Mission. Students will be evaluated individually through the test, based on set parameters of the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills.

Considered as an addition to a long list of FLN assessment and remedy theories introduced by different authorities in school education following the Covid outbreak, teachers and experts have been insisting on the need for the integrated approach as separate scales have been ineffective, owing to the lack of accuracy and uniformity, in addition to leaving teachers with little time to conduct classes for desired results.

Several initiatives have been launched in Maharashtra over the last six to nine months, not just from the state or SCERT side, but also at the local level. It started with the National Achievement Survey (NAS) at the national scale; and soon after the academic year started in June this year, the office of Commissioner of Education Maharashtra — under Setu Abhyaskram (Bridge Course) — launched a similar initiative in a bid to fill learning gaps caused due to pandemic-induced lockdown.

“Almost every zilla parishad (ZP) at the rural level or civic body in urban areas brought in projects with different names, but with the same purpose. While SCERT’s project started last week, soon, another set of tests are expected to be launched under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan,” said a teacher, adding that each project with a newer set of parameters was only adding to confusion for the teachers, let alone students or parents.

A teacher from a ZP school in rural Maharashtra said, “There is no denying the fact that there was a need for efforts towards enhancing the learning levels of students. But it has proved to be a futile attempt, without an integrated approach.”

Another ZP teacher pointed out how different parameters of each of these initiatives were likely to present reports which may not be similar. “As a teacher, I am aware of the learning levels of students from my class. A third-party assessment may provide an accurate picture, but after that teachers should be allowed the time to remedy the situation before a new set of parameters are brought in,”said the teacher.

Jaywant Kulkarni, a senior teacher from Gandhi Balmandir in Kurla, feels they would misrepresent data in such large-scale initiatives to ensure a good score for schools. “Instead, the government can consider using assessment reports of school-level tests. Various tests under such initiatives are treated casually by students and parents as they are not being provided with a report card,” Kulkarni said, adding that it was a school’s report card that matters.

Maharashtra State Headmasters Association spokesperson Mahendra Ganapule, meanwhile, insisted on an integrated approach and said, “It is great that the government has been taking efforts to gauge the learning loss following Covid, to help teachers achieve the learning goals. But there are a variety of parameters with various initiatives.”