SCERT hands out word bank of 3,000 Punjabi words to improve students’ vocabulary

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab has prepared a shabd bhandar (word bank) of 3,000 words for students of classes VI to VIII. As per orders issued by the SCERT director, it is mandatory for all students to learn to read, speak and write these 3,000 words.

Advertising

Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education Punjab, said the step has been taken to enhance the vocabulary of students.

Read | Endline testing results: 21% students of classes VI-VIII cannot write five basic sentences in Punjabi

Of 3,000 words in the word bank (uploaded on the Punjab Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan website), 200 are dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Advertising

The orders further state that words have been taken from syllabus textbooks only, but teachers must pay extra attention on strengthening vocabulary.

The orders also say that schools must organise vocabulary testing competitions and activities in which each student must participate. Participation in vocabulary competitions will also be counted in the students’ Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation (CCE).

Some words in the word bank dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak include ‘Japuji Sahib’, ‘Sri Harimandar Sahib’, ‘Ik Onkar’, ‘Bebe Nanki’, ‘Nankana Sahib’ etc.