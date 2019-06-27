SCERT Assam counselling begins: Check how to apply

SCERT counselling 2019: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam has initiated its counselling process from today. The same will be held on June 28 and 29 as well. Candidates who have cleared the pre-entry test (PET) 2019 are eligible for the counselling and will be granted admission to two-year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course.

The exam was held on May 12, 2019. Admission of candidates in respective allotted government TEIs will be held on July 6, 8 and 9, 2019. The online counselling for the private TEIs will be held later. Candidates will be informed about the date and time via SMS on their registered mobile number.

SCERT counselling 2019: Documents needed

— Mark sheet

— Pass certificate

— Age proof certificate

— Caste certificate

— Testimonials in original

The merit list will be prepared to calculate the marks obtained in PET and in HSSLC/Bachelor degree examination. Same criteria will be followed in case of reserved categories candidates also.

Meanwhile, one can check the list of selected candidates for counselling at the official website, scertassam.co.in. A total of 4150 seats are available across institutes.

The course will be conducted in the NCTE recognized Teacher Education Institutes (DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs) of the state for the academic session 2019-2021 beginning from July 1, 2019.