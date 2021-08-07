SCERT adopts framework of Deshbhakti Curriculum

The Governing Council of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, chaired by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Friday adopted the framework of the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

The curriculum was announced during the 2021 Delhi Budget to “instill the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every child studying in Delhi government schools and prepare them to be responsible citizens who shall contribute to nation-building”. The three primary goals of the curriculum are: “Love and pride for the nation, awareness of one’s responsibilities and duties, and commitment to make sacrifices for the country”.

The framework was presented by SCERT director Rajanish Kumar Singh, based on recommendations of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee chaired by Dr Renu Bhatia, principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Moti Bagh, and Sharda Kumari, former principal, DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) R K Puram.

Talking about the vision of the curriculum, Sisodia said, “It is imperative that we bridge the gap between values and actions, and ensure that constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity and justice are practiced by children in their everyday lives.”

Speaking about its connection with the National Education Policy 2020, Bhatia said, “The curriculum aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the Fundamental Duties and Constitutional values, bonding with one’s country, and a conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities, as highlighted in the NEP”.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the pedagogical discourse of the curriculum has been “based on the guiding principles of the National Curriculum Framework 2005, and follows child-centric and critical pedagogies” and “focuses on connecting to children’s lives outside of school instead of being confined to textbooks and conventional assessment”.

The Deshbhakti curriculum will be implemented in all government schools from the current academic session — in time for the 75th Independence Day.