‘Scam 1992’ success story now a case study for MICA students

The recent OTT series on the life of a stockbroker that has been gaining rave reviews for its cast and direction from critics and masses has made it into the classrooms of the country’s premier communications institute, MICA.

MICAs specialisation management course of Media and Entertainment Management (MEM) has taken up a business case on the web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ for its students to study the content, creativity and consumer business of India.

First online interaction session with the cast, director and OTT team was held last week. The first series to be a part of MICA’s two-year postgraduate programme is set in the 1980s and ’90s and is based on the book, ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’ by financial journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

“Nearly 50 students who specialise in media and entertainment covering all its verticals will study the first OTT series to be a case study at MICA. This is one of the best case studies to look at the content, creativity and consumer businesses keeping in mind the changes that are going on in the media and content business,” Prof Santosh Patra, head, Media and Entertainment Management (MEM) at MICA, Ahmedabad, said.

The case writing process that has been initiated by the Centre for Media and Entertainment Studies is expected to be completed in a year. The process will involve one-on-one discussions and interviews by the faculty along with students.

MICA’s specialisation management course, MEM, primarily focusses on managing content, consumer and platforms in the digital age. When asked if the Gujarat connection has to do with the series being the first and only one so far to make it to MICA’s curriculum, Prof Patra said, “Scam 1992 is an important content success in the entertainment business. We wanted our students to learn from its success by bringing it as a case study. It is important to understand the contextual success and failure of content business in India. The Gujarat connection did not have any influence on this decision.”

The panel discussion hosted by MICA, Ahmedabad last week with the team of Scam 1992, attempted to understand the increased content consumption on OTT platforms among the new-age audience and the experiences of the team on making the series an overwhelming success.

The panelists included film director Hansal Mehta, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause (creator of the series) and Shreya Dhanwanthary, lead actor, who played the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal.

Hansal Mehta told the students, “The challenge has always been in telling a good story. It is a story of desire, ambition, aspiration, rise, and ultimate greed leading to downfall. It is a combination of workforce, technology, meticulous research, and very specialised people coming together to tell a story creatively, making it an important story for management students.”

Talking about designing a relevant content strategy, Sameer Nair said, “I think experience is data, listening is data. We try to spot trends and learn the finer art of management, not numbers. Management students need to learn to be an enabler, creator and be your own producer. Management should allow creativity to blossom.”

