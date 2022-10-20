scorecardresearch
SC upholds Maharashtra govt decision to give 20% reservation to in-service officers in PG medical admissions

The decision was taken by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli. They said it was difficult to accept the submission of the petitioners that the government resolution should not apply in the current academic year because of change in rules midway.

Maharashtra government’s decision to provide 20 per cent reservation for in-service officers in postgraduate medical admissions in the state was upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said it was difficult to accept the submission of the petitioners that the government resolution should not apply in the current academic year because of change in rules midway.

“We are of the considered view that the judgement of the Bombay High Court does not call for interference,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some candidates against a judgment of the high court which refused to grant them relief.

“From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state,” the Maharashtra government resolution had said.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:27:29 pm
