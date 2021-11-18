scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

SC to hear plea against offline CBSE, CISCE term-1 board exams today

The plea, seeking a hybrid option in the ensuing board examination, has claimed that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is patently unreasonable.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 11:14:35 am
CBSE, CBSE data analytics, CBSE unfair means check, CBSE news, education news, Delhi news, Indian expressThe petitioners have argued that offline exams put them at risk of COVID-19 infection. File.

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking directions to the CBSE and the CISCE to issue a revised circular for conducting the ensuing class 10 and 12 board examinations in hybrid mode instead of offline mode only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea, filed by six students who would be appearing in the ensuing board examinations, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

Read |CBSE term-1 exams 2021-22: Tips to attempt MCQs in new exam pattern to score high

The plea, seeking a hybrid option in the ensuing board examination, has claimed that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is patently unreasonable.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The petitioners have argued that offline exams put them at risk of COVID-19 infection. “Continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health,” they said.

Also Read |CBSE Class 10, 12 term-I datesheet released; check exam schedule

As per the date sheet announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the term-1 board exams have already commenced from November 16. with minor subjects. The CBSE term-1 board exams for major subjects will begin in December. Term-1 board examination of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would commence from November 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement