SC to hear plea against offline CBSE, CISCE term-1 board exams today

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking directions to the CBSE and the CISCE to issue a revised circular for conducting the ensuing class 10 and 12 board examinations in hybrid mode instead of offline mode only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea, filed by six students who would be appearing in the ensuing board examinations, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

The plea, seeking a hybrid option in the ensuing board examination, has claimed that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is patently unreasonable.

The petitioners have argued that offline exams put them at risk of COVID-19 infection. “Continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health,” they said.

As per the date sheet announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the term-1 board exams have already commenced from November 16. with minor subjects. The CBSE term-1 board exams for major subjects will begin in December. Term-1 board examination of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would commence from November 22.