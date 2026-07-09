SC to hear plea against CBSE’s evaluation scheme for Gulf Class 12 students

Acceptance of accountability and a commitment to enhancing institutional credibility are the country’s expectations of every institution.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) assessment scheme for Class 12 students in Gulf countries whose board examinations were cancelled due to the Iran-US conflict.

A bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Centre and the CBSE on a plea filed by 30 regular students seeking changes to the board’s March 27, 2026, evaluation policy. The top court also sought responses on a separate petition filed by a Class 12 student challenging the June 21 assessment policy for private candidates affected by the cancelled examinations.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary told the bench that students were dissatisfied with the assessment formula adopted by the CBSE. The court directed that copies of the petitions be served on the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and listed the matter for hearing on July 14. Advocate Vineet Jindal also appeared for the petitioners.