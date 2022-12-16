scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

SC to Consortium of NLUs: Ensure no differently-abled student is denied access to CLAT exam

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said no deserving student shall be stopped from getting scribe in the examination.

Supreme Court, CLAT, CLAT 2023, Consortium of NLUs, Consortium of National Law Universities, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, SC on CLAT 2023, SC on CLAT 2023 for physically disabled students, CLAT 2023 for differently abled studentsSC to Consortium of NLUs: Ensure deserving candidates have the required facilities (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Consortium of National Law Universities have been directed by the Supreme Court to ensure that no differently abled student is denied access to the upcoming CLAT examination and all necessary facilities are made available to the deserving candidates including a scribe to write the papers.

The Consortium of National Law Universities was established on August 19, 2017 to improve the standards of legal education in the country and facilitate better coordination among National Law Schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said no deserving student shall be stopped from getting scribe in the examination.

Also Read |CLAT 2023: Exam dates, paper pattern, sample papers and more — all FAQs answered

“We direct the first respondent (Consortium) to ensure that no disabled student is denied access to the ensuing examination and that all necessary facilities by way of reasonable accommodation should be provided having due regard to the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...

“The first respondent shall, by the next date of listing, place an updated status report on affidavit in regard to the subject matter of the controversy in these proceedings including the number of disabled candidates who applied at the ensuing CLAT and the facilities extended to them,” the bench said.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

The top court’s order came on a plea filed by disabled rights activist Arnab Roy against some stringent conditions imposed by CLAT consortium on persons with disabilities intending to avail scribes.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:03:17 pm
Next Story

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Elections Live Updates: Over 3,500 advocates cast votes to elect office-bearers

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close