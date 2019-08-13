SC/ ST students in Delhi to pay Rs 50 only: CBSE

Following widespread criticism over the hike in fees for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe students in Delhi would have to shell out Rs 50 only for five subjects.

Advertising

This comes after the CBSE revised its exam fee structure across the country, raising it from Rs 150 per subject to Rs 300 per subject for all students. In Delhi, CBSE also had a special exam fee arrangement for SC/ST students of Rs 350 for five subjects, of which students paid Rs 50 and the state government reimbursed Rs 300. Now, this has been increased to Rs 1,200 for five papers.

The board will take up the reimbursement issue with the state government once the number of candidates are finalised, read a circular issued by the board.

READ | CBSE fee hike row: Congress, BSP, AAP criticise board’s ‘anti-poor’ decision

Advertising

“Keeping in view facilitation for registration of SC/ ST candidates of Delhi govt schools for board examinations, the board has decided to restore the earlier practice of charging only Rs 50 from schools for SC and ST candidates for 10th and 12th board examinations,” read the board circular.

READ | CBSE: SC/ST students to pay 24 times more for board exams, general category to pay double

The students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class 10 and 12. Earlier it was Rs 5000. For them, the fees for an additional subject in Class 12 has been fixed at Rs 2,000, as against Rs 1,000 earlier