SC/ST enrolment increases across central universities, IITs, IIMs since 2014: Centre tells Lok Sabha

All Central Universities (CUs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have functional SC/ST cells, the Union government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to an unstarred question, Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that data on enrolment of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in these institutions is collected through the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

According to the data shared, enrolment of SC and ST students has increased across Central Universities, IITs and IIMs between 2014-15 and 2022-23 (provisional). Central universities recorded an increase in SC enrolment from 71,621 to 89,182, while ST enrolment rose from 25,964 to 32,801 during the same period.