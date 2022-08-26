SC seeks response from Centre, NMC on Ukraine-returned medical students

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on a plea by students who were forced to return from Ukraine due to the war situation in the country seeking permission to continue their education in India.

A bench presided by Justice Hemant Gupta will hear the matter next on September 5.

Taking up their plea, Justice Gupta pointed out that there are about 20,000 students and wondered if India has the capacity to accommodate all of them.

The counsel appearing for the students said they chose Ukraine because they could not get admissions in government seats in India.

The court pointed out that for the government seats in India, merit is the criteria.

The counsel said he is not asking for first-year students to be accommodated but for final-year students.

Senior Advocate R Basant, also appearing for the students, said that after 2018, even they have to take the same exam as students getting admission in India. They have to qualify National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to seek admission outside India, he said, adding it is therefore not wholly correct to say they are not meritorious.

The court said the government has framed a policy regarding students who have completed their course from China to complete their internship in India. But Basant said, “We are students who could not complete course”, and added that some nudging from the court would help them. “We can’t go back to Ukraine…All that we request is let the government look into it, ” he submitted.