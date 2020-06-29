SC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Class 10 exams in Rajasthan

The petition questioned the decision to hold the exams on June 29 and 30 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The petition questioned the decision to hold the exams on June 29 and 30 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Supreme Court on Sunday declined to interfere in the Rajasthan government’s decision to hold the pending state board exams for Class X from Monday.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, which held a special sitting on Sunday, rejected the plea by the mother of a student.

The bench, however, noted that the petitioner approached the court at the last minute — the exams are to start Monday. The state government had also stated that all necessary precautions had been taken, the bench said, adding that the plea had not pointed out any major inconvenience.

The bench also referred to the Supreme Court order earlier this month on a similar plea challenging the conduct of Karnataka’s Secondary School Leaving Examination (SSLC), wherein it had said the courts must have minimum interference in academic matters.

