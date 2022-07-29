scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022

The top court said the candidates who will participate in the second session of the engineering entrance exam will have to forego the results of the first session held in June.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 6:13:22 pm
JEE Main 2022, JEE Main, Supreme COurtAs per the information bulletin for the JEE Mains-2022 exam, the entrance test will be conducted in two sessions. (Representative image. File)

The Supreme Court Friday directed National National Testing Agency to permit 15 candidates, who faced technical glitches in the first session of JEE Main 2022, to participate in additional session scheduled for tomorrow.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala asked the NTA to issue admit cards to the candidates.

The top court said the candidates who will participate in the second session of the engineering entrance exam will have to forego the results of the first session held in June.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Gaurav Bhairava and others contending that they had appeared for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) held between June 23 to June 29, during which they faced several technical problems such as server issues, questions not loading, etc, as a result, many aspirants lost a significant amount of time.

As per the information bulletin for the JEE Mains-2022 exam, the entrance test will be conducted in two sessions.

If a candidate appears in more than one session, the best of the scores will be considered for the preparation of the merit list.

