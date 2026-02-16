SC grants time to UPSC to file affidavit on screen-reader software for visually-impaired candidates

The bench granted one week to the UPSC to file the compliance affidavit in terms of its December 3 order and posted the matter for hearing on February 23.

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:43 PM IST
UPSC notificationUPSC students
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a week to the UPSC to file its compliance affidavit on the proposed plan of action, timeline and modalities for the deployment and use of screen-reader software for visually-impaired candidates in examinations conducted by the commission. The apex court had on December 3 last year directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to incorporate in the notification for examinations a provision allowing eligible candidates to request a change of scribe till at least seven days before the test.

The apex court had also asked the UPSC to file within two months a comprehensive compliance affidavit “clearly delineating the proposed plan of action, timeline, and modalities for the deployment and use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in the examinations to be conducted by it.”

It had said the affidavit shall also specify the steps proposed for the testing, standardisation and validation of the software and related infrastructure across all centres or at the designated examination centres.

The top court had said the affidavit shall also indicate the feasibility of ensuring that the said facility was made operational and available to all eligible candidates from the next cycle of examinations. The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

“We are completely complying with it (directions). We just require a period of one week to place the compliance affidavit on record,” the counsel appearing for the UPSC said. The bench granted one week to the UPSC to file the compliance affidavit in terms of its December 3 order and posted the matter for hearing on February 23. In its December 2025 order, the top court said that the rights guaranteed to differently-abled people were not acts of benevolence, but expressions of the constitutional promise of equality, dignity and non-discrimination.

It had delivered its verdict on a plea filed by Mission Accessibility, an organisation engaged in the advancement of the rights of differently-abled individuals, seeking a modification in the timeline for scribe registration in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC.

The plea had also sought a direction to allow the use of laptops equipped with screen-reader software, along with accessible digital question papers, for eligible candidates. In its verdict, the top court directed that the UPSC shall “ensure that in every notification for the examinations conducted by it, a clear provision is incorporated permitting candidates eligible for a scribe to request a change of the scribe up to at least seven days before the date of the examination.” It said that such requests should be objectively considered and disposed of by a reasoned order within three working days of the receipt of the applications.

Story continues below this ad

The top court had also directed that the UPSC shall, in coordination with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, formulate uniform guidelines and protocols for the use of screen-reader software and other assistive technologies to ensure standardisation, accessibility and security of the examination process.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AI Impact Expo, to address India AI summit shortly
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement