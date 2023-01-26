scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
SC gives six weeks to expert committee to find a solution for Ukraine-returned medical students

The committee has already met once and the Centre has sought six more weeks to come up with a solution.

The SC directed the Centre to constitute a committee on December 9.
SC gives six weeks to expert committee to find a solution for Ukraine-returned medical students
The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the committee to present a solution within six weeks for Indian students who returned from Ukraine due to the war. There are nearly 20,000 Indian students who had to return to India mid-degree.

Following the earlier court order, the committee constituted by the Centre has already met once, Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath, reported Live Law.

Also read |Uzbekistan offers 2000 medical seats to Ukraine-returned Indian students

The Additional Solicitor General asked for six more weeks to find a solution. “This is for penultimate year students.”

Last month, the apex court asked the government to form a committee of experts to find a solution for students. The Court also said that these students can be a national asset when the country is facing a dearth of doctors.

The court also adjourned a batch of petitions seeking to allow Ukraine-returned medical students to complete their education in India for six weeks. It said, “We can’t go on compromising with medical education. We have constituted a committee. We will go by whatever it says.”

Also read |Despite MEA advisories, Indian students stay put in war-torn Ukraine: ‘We don’t have an option’

A petition seeking a shorter time period said that the pool would become larger as more students are going to be inducted to which the Additional Solicitor General said that allotment will happen on the basis of the present pool.

On December 9, 2022, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to constitute a committee to find a solution for Ukraine-returned medical students.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:20 IST
Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka for a second time in a month

