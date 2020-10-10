SC dismisses plea seeking repeat of CLAT over ‘glitches’

CLAT exam was conducted on Sept 28 (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking that the Common Law Admission Test, for admission to five-year Law courses, be held again in view of some glitches in the exam held last month. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah asked the petitioners—five aspiring Law students—to approach the Grievance Redressal Committe.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the bench that in the examination held earlier, “there were technical problems…”.

Advocate P S Narasimha, who appeared for the Consortium of National Law Universities said a “decision has been taken in this regard in which three answers were modified and three questions were deleted”.

