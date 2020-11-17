SC dismisses plea seeking fee waiver of CBSE Classes 10, 12 exams

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court. File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education and Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10, 12 in the current academic year due to the financial crunch faced by parents owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.

Further, the counsel has been directed to approach the appropriate authority. “How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government…Dismissed,” the bench said.

The high court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case” within three weeks.

