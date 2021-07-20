SC dismisses plea regarding CLAT postponement, entrance exam to be held on July 23 

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 23.

The bench of Justice Nageswara Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose said that it will not be suitable to postpone the exam at this stage, as per Live Law. The bench also said that the authorities must not force aspirants to get vaccinated.

The bench has directed that the exam should be conducted while following all Covid protocols and safety measures.

Candidates who are appearing for both CLAT and JEE exam dates were required to visit the Consortium of National Law Universities website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in to request a change in the CLAT exam date.

The aspirants who wish to take up the career path of legal justice and law may appear for the CLAT. The exam is held for admission in the UG / PG law courses offered by National Law Universities (NLUs), except for NLU Delhi. The CLAT UG paper will be of 150 marks. There will be a total of 150 MCQ questions, and the negative marking per the wrong answer will be 0.25 marks. On the other hand, the PG paper will have the same pattern.