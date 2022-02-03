scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone GATE 2022

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that taking any action on the petitions 48 hours prior to the commencement of the exam will lead to uncertainty. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 11:31:57 am
"We are not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. These petitions are accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions that demanded the deferment of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) 2022. The GATE 2022 examination will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

As per reports, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that taking any action on the petitions 48 hours prior to the commencement of the exam will lead to uncertainty.

Read |IIT-Kharagpur releases GATE 2022 travel pass: Steps to download

“The plea for postponement of the GATE examination barely 48 hours before the scheduled date on February 5, 2022, is replete with a propensity for chaos and uncertainty in the lives of the students who have registered for the examination. There is no overarching reason that this court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution should supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authorities who have taken a decision to hold the examination,” a report on Live Law stated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The petitioners argued that the country is currently suffering from a rising number of covid cases with daily cases touching a record 3 lakh and above.

Also Read |GATE 2022: Here are few last-minute tips to prepare for the exam

While stating that more than 9 lakh students are appearing for the exam across 200 exam centres, the petitioners argued that the IIT Kharagpur has not issued any guidelines or set out procedures to assess the health conditions of the students appearing for the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement