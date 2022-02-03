Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone GATE 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions that demanded the deferment of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) 2022. The GATE 2022 examination will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

As per reports, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that taking any action on the petitions 48 hours prior to the commencement of the exam will lead to uncertainty.

“The plea for postponement of the GATE examination barely 48 hours before the scheduled date on February 5, 2022, is replete with a propensity for chaos and uncertainty in the lives of the students who have registered for the examination. There is no overarching reason that this court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution should supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authorities who have taken a decision to hold the examination,” a report on Live Law stated.

The petitioners argued that the country is currently suffering from a rising number of covid cases with daily cases touching a record 3 lakh and above.

While stating that more than 9 lakh students are appearing for the exam across 200 exam centres, the petitioners argued that the IIT Kharagpur has not issued any guidelines or set out procedures to assess the health conditions of the students appearing for the exam.