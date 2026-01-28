UGC Row: Supreme Court agrees to list for hearing plea against UGC regulation

The new regulations mandating all higher education institutions to form "equity committees" to look into discrimination complaints and promote equity were notified on January 13. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing a plea challenging a recently notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation on the ground that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.

Read More | UGC Row: Plea in Supreme Court challenges definition of caste discrimination in 2026 UGC regulations

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of a lawyer seeking an urgent hearing of the plea.

“There is a possibility of discrimination against the general class. My case is ‘Rahul Dewan and Ors vs Union’,” a lawyer said.