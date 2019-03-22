Toggle Menu
SBTET 2019: AP govt reschedules all exams to be held in April due to polls

SBTET 2109: The Andhra Pradesh Diploma exams, which were scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2019 will now be held on April 25, 2019 as the dates were coinciding with elections. Meanwhile, dates of DPharma exams announced, payment link activated.

SBTET 2019: Dates of diploma exams changed. (Representational Image)

SBTET 2019: The department of higher education, Andhra Pradesh has asked the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) to postpone all the exams scheduled during April 9 to April 12, 2019 to be conducted in May; to be specific, to be held in May 22 to May 24, 2019.

The said rescheduling is said to be conducted due to elections. These dates were coinciding with the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. In the wake of this, the Andhra Pradesh Diploma exams, which were scheduled to be conducted on April 9 will now be held on April 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, the exam dates for regular and supplementary exams for the D.Pahrmacy students have also been announced.

The theory exams for a diploma in the pharmacy will begin from April 13, 2019. Candidates will have to pay examination fee worth Rs 675 online. Further tatkal fee and condonation fee of Rs 3000 and Rs 600 will be applicable as per rules.

The fee payment process has begun and will conclude on March 27, 2019.

