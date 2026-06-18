SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 vacancies, register by July 8

Anyone who is within the age of 21 to 30 and have gradated in any discipline from a recognized university or will graduate within September 30, 2026 are eligible to apply. There are 1500 vacancies for the position.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 18, 2026 02:43 PM IST
SBI PO recruitment open, last date to apply July 8, 2026There are 1500 vacancies in total. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative)
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SBI recruitment for probationary officers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the position of probationary officers (PO). Interested candidates can apply through their official website, sbi.bank.in. The deadline to fill up the form is till July 7, 2026. There are 1500 vacancies in total for the position.

Out of the 1500 vacancies, there are 1446 regular vacancies (588 for UR, 144 for EWS, 390 for OBC, 216 for SC, and 108 for ST). while the remaining 54 vacancies were from backlog vacancies (18 in SC and 36 in ST).

SBI PO Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

— Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2026.

— Anyone who has graduated from a recognised university or has any equivalent discipline in any discipline. Candidates who are  in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, mentioned they have to submit proof of passing on or before September 30, 2026 if called for an interview.

— 4 per cent horizontal reservation has been provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per Section 34 of “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD), 2016”

SBI PO: How to apply

Step 1: Go to SBI career portal.

Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Fill up the form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the required fees.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the fees receipt.

The table below consists of the tentative schedule:

Tentative Dates Events
18.06.2026 to 08.07.2026 On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
18.06.2026 to 08.07.2026 Payment of Application Fee
2nd / 3rd week of July 2026 onwards Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
August 2026 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
August / September 2026 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
August / September 2026 Download of Main Examination Call letter
September 2026 Phase-II: Online Main Examination
September / October 2026 Declaration of Result of Main Examination
October / November 2026 Download of Call Letter for Phase-III (Psychometric Test, Interview & Group Exercises)
October / November 2026 Phase-III: Psychometric Test
October / November 2026 Phase-III: Interview & Group Exercises
November / December 2026 Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

The SBI exam will be held in three different phases – Phase I (Online preliminary exam), Phase II (Online Main Examination), and Phase III (Pschometric test and interview and group exercises).

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