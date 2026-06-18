SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 vacancies, register by July 8

There are 1500 vacancies in total. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative)

SBI recruitment for probationary officers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the position of probationary officers (PO). Interested candidates can apply through their official website, sbi.bank.in. The deadline to fill up the form is till July 7, 2026. There are 1500 vacancies in total for the position.

Out of the 1500 vacancies, there are 1446 regular vacancies (588 for UR, 144 for EWS, 390 for OBC, 216 for SC, and 108 for ST). while the remaining 54 vacancies were from backlog vacancies (18 in SC and 36 in ST).

SBI PO Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

— Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2026.

— Anyone who has graduated from a recognised university or has any equivalent discipline in any discipline. Candidates who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, mentioned they have to submit proof of passing on or before September 30, 2026 if called for an interview.