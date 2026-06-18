SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 vacancies, register by July 8

SBI recruitment for probationary officers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the position of probationary officers (PO). Interested candidates can apply through their official website, sbi.bank.in. The deadline to fill up the form is till July 7, 2026. There are 1500 vacancies in total for the position.
Out of the 1500 vacancies, there are 1446 regular vacancies (588 for UR, 144 for EWS, 390 for OBC, 216 for SC, and 108 for ST). while the remaining 54 vacancies were from backlog vacancies (18 in SC and 36 in ST).
— Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2026.
— Anyone who has graduated from a recognised university or has any equivalent discipline in any discipline. Candidates who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, mentioned they have to submit proof of passing on or before September 30, 2026 if called for an interview.
— 4 per cent horizontal reservation has been provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per Section 34 of “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD), 2016”
Step 1: Go to SBI career portal.
Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’.
Step 3: Fill up the form.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 5: Pay the required fees.
Step 6: Submit the form and download the fees receipt.
The table below consists of the tentative schedule:
|Tentative Dates
|Events
|18.06.2026 to 08.07.2026
|On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|18.06.2026 to 08.07.2026
|Payment of Application Fee
|2nd / 3rd week of July 2026 onwards
|Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|August 2026
|Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|August / September 2026
|Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|August / September 2026
|Download of Main Examination Call letter
|September 2026
|Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|September / October 2026
|Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|October / November 2026
|Download of Call Letter for Phase-III (Psychometric Test, Interview & Group Exercises)
|October / November 2026
|Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|October / November 2026
|Phase-III: Interview & Group Exercises
|November / December 2026
|Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
The SBI exam will be held in three different phases – Phase I (Online preliminary exam), Phase II (Online Main Examination), and Phase III (Pschometric test and interview and group exercises).