SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out: How to check scorecard at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Scorecard Direct Link at sbi.bank.in: The result is available in the form of a list containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can also access their individual scorecards by using the required login credentials.

sbi po result linkSBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Check score at sbi.co.in
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SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO prelims result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination can now check their results and download their scorecards through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Prelims examination was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The recruitment examination was held for candidates seeking appointment to the Probationary Officer post at SBI.

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The preliminary examination consisted of an objective-type test carrying a total of 100 marks. The test was conducted in online mode, with candidates given one hour to complete the examination. The question paper comprised three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 online. The result is available in the form of a list containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can also access their individual scorecards by using the required login credentials.

How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result and download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Click on the Careers section available on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for the link related to SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 and click on it.
Step 4: A new page will open displaying the result or list of shortlisted candidates.
Step 5: Check your roll number in the result list.
Step 6: To view the individual scorecard, click on the scorecard link.
Step 7: Enter the required login details and click on Submit.
Step 8: Your SBI PO Prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 9: Check all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.
Step 10: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

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Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their result and scorecard safely until the completion of the SBI PO recruitment process. Those shortlisted in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main exam, subject to SBI’s prescribed eligibility and recruitment criteria.

 

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