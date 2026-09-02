SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out: How to check scorecard at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO prelims result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination can now check their results and download their scorecards through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Prelims examination was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The recruitment examination was held for candidates seeking appointment to the Probationary Officer post at SBI.

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The preliminary examination consisted of an objective-type test carrying a total of 100 marks. The test was conducted in online mode, with candidates given one hour to complete the examination. The question paper comprised three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.