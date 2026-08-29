SBI PO Prelims result 2026 out for 1,500 posts: What next, Mains exam pattern, selection process

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2026 result for recruitment to 1,500 posts. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, the SBI PO Mains examination. The prelims result is available on the official SBI website in roll number-wise format.

The SBI PO Preliminary Examination was conducted on August 1 and 2. The recruitment process will now move to the Main Examination, which is tentatively scheduled for September 12, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for Mains are now awaiting the release of admit cards.

SBI PO Mains 2026: What is next?

The Main Examination will be conducted online. It will have an objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 50 marks. The objective paper will be conducted for three hours, with separate timings for each section. The descriptive test will follow immediately after the objective examination and candidates will have to type their answers on the computer.