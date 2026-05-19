SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for 7,150 apprentice posts at sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has today started the application process for 7,150 apprentice posts across the country. The SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification was released today, with the online application window closing on June 8, 2026. Eligible graduates from across India can apply at the bank’s official careers portal at sbi.bank.in.
The SBI recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07, and interested candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can submit their applications online at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings. The vacancies are spread across various states and union territories.
Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. There is no minimum percentage requirement for graduation.
The minimum age limit for this recruitment is 20 years, and the maximum is 28 years, with the date for age calculation being April 30, 2026. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per the Government of India norms.
Step 1: Candidates can apply by visiting the SBI Careers website.
Step 2: Then click on the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link, and register with a valid mobile number and email address, filling in personal and educational details.
Step 3: Candidates will need to upload the required documents and complete the fee payment through the available online methods.
Step 4: The online registration and fee payment process will close at 23:59 hours on June 8, 2026, and no applications received after this deadline will be entertained.
Step 5: Download the application forms.
Selection will be based on an online written examination followed by a local language test. The written examination (excluding the general English section) will be available in both English and Hindi, as well as in 13 regional languages, giving candidates the flexibility to attempt it in their preferred language.
There is a negative marking of 1/4th of the mark assigned for each wrong answer. Candidates who clear both tests will subsequently undergo document verification and a medical examination. There is no interview component in this recruitment process.
The SBI Apprentice programme is not a permanent position — it is a paid one-year training programme with a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000. During this period, apprentices are not entitled to any additional allowances or employee benefits. However, upon completion, SBI issues an Apprenticeship Completion Certificate.