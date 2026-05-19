SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for 7,150 apprentice posts at sbi.bank.in

Eligible graduates from across India can apply at the bank's official careers portal at sbi.bank.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has today started the application process for 7,150 apprentice posts across the country. The SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification was released today, with the online application window closing on June 8, 2026. Eligible graduates from across India can apply at the bank’s official careers portal at sbi.bank.in.

The SBI recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07, and interested candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can submit their applications online at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings. The vacancies are spread across various states and union territories.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. There is no minimum percentage requirement for graduation.