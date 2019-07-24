SBI Mains admit card 2019 released: How to download on sbi.co.in

SBI Mains admit card 2019: After releasing the result of the preliminary examination, the State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the admit card of the Mains examination for clerk posts. The Mains is going to be held on August 10, 2019. The candidates who appeared for the preliminary exams can check their result on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The link for download of main exam call letter is available on the score sheet of the qualified applicants.

In the SBI Mains exam, the questions will be objective type, except for General English (bilingual). There will negative marking for each wrong answers of objective type questions, about 1/4th of the marks assigned to every objective type question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The candidates were invited earlier to fill 8,653 vacant posts of Junior Associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

Steps to download SBI Clerk prelims result 2019

To check SBI clerk prelims result 2019, candidates have to keep their roll card and registration number with them. Then they have to log in to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in and click on the ‘careers’ tab, then click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers and qualified candidates. Candidates can download the result card and take a print out for further references.

The starting salary of a clerical cadre employee at metros like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month with inclusive D.A. and other allowances at the current with two additional increments for newly joined graduate junior associates.