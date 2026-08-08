SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 1,538 Junior Associate posts; check dates, eligibility

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for 1,538 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts under a special recruitment drive for backlog vacancies. The online application process began on August 7, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official SBI careers portal till August 27, 2026. The recruitment is specifically for backlog vacancies in the SC, ST and OBC categories.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in only one State or Union Territory and will be allowed to appear for the recruitment examination only once under this drive. Candidates must also fulfil the prescribed local language requirement for the State or UT selected in the application.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Event Date Application begins August 7, 2026 Last date to apply August 27, 2026 Preliminary examination September 2026 (tentative) Main examination October/November 2026 (tentative)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. As on April 1, 2026, applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old. Candidates must have been born between April 2, 1998 and April 1, 2006, both dates inclusive. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved categories as per SBI rules.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process comprises the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). The preliminary examination will carry 100 marks and will consist of objective-type questions to be completed in one hour. There will be negative marking, with one-fourth of the marks allotted to a question deducted for every incorrect answer.

SBI has clarified that there will be no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for individual sections or for the overall preliminary examination, and section-wise marks will not be maintained.

Candidates who qualify for appointment and have not studied the specified local language in Class 10 or Class 12 will have to appear for the LLPT. The test will assess reading, writing, speaking and comprehension skills in the relevant local language.

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026

Story continues below this ad

Candidates must apply online through the official SBI Careers website. They need to complete the registration, enter the required details, upload the prescribed documents and pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment modes. Candidates should keep their registered email ID and mobile number active throughout the recruitment process, as SBI will send important communication through these channels.

The 1,538 posts announced under the present notification are backlog vacancies under a special recruitment drive. SBI is expected to issue a separate notification for the regular Junior Associate vacancies.