SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 9766 posts at sbi.gov.in, check detailed schedule

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. The official notification for the recruitment process has been released by the authority on its online portal on August 11. Candidates can download the detailed SBI clerk recruitment 2026 advertisement to check important details about the examination process such as its pattern, syllabus, schedule, eligibility and total vacancies. As stated in the detailed notification, the preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled in September 2026, while the main SBI clerk examination will be conducted tentatively in November 2026.

Candidates can register for the preliminary SBI clerk examination by visiting the official website, sbi.gov.in, and submitting the application form. Applicants will be required to enter their personal and academic details and upload all required documents in the prescribed format. As per the SBI clerk notification 2026, a total of 7680 regular vacancies have been announced under the current recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by August 31. Category-wise, a total of 1114 vacancies have been announced for the SC category candidates, 837 for ST, 1716 for OBC, 760 for EWS, and 3253 for general category applicants.