SBI Clerk Mains Scorecards 2026: Candidates’ response sheet at sbi.bank.in

SBI Clerk Mains 2026 Scorecard: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the response sheets and answer key for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam can access their response sheet, official answer key and scorecard through the bank’s official website — sbi.bank.in.

A statement on the SBI website reads:

“Candidate score card with link to download response sheet along with answer key shall be made available from 10.03.2026 onwards.”

The release of the response sheets follows the announcement of the SBI Clerk Mains result on February 27. Candidates can log in to the portal to view their individual scorecards along with a detailed record of their attempted responses.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Mains response sheet and scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.bank.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers section on the homepage

Step 3: Open the Current Openings tab

Step 4: Find the link for SBI Clerk Mains response sheet/answer key 2026

Step 5: Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth

Step 6: Download the response sheet, answer key and scorecard for reference

By using the response sheet and official answer key, candidates can also estimate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme used in the mains examination, one mark is awarded for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect response.

No marks are deducted for questions that remain unanswered.

Candidates who clear the mains examination will be required to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This stage evaluates a candidate’s ability to read, write and understand the local language of the state or union territory they have applied for. After completion of the language test and document verification, the bank will prepare the final merit list for recruitment to the Junior Associate posts.