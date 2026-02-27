SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Out: Download scorecard & merit list PDF at sbi.bank.in

The Mains examination was held on November 21, 2025. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 6,589 vacancies for the Clerk post under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Out at sbi.bank.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), with the official merit list available for download on its website, sbi.co.in. The Mains examination was held on November 21, 2025. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 6,589 vacancies for the Clerk post under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06.

The results have been released in the form of a PDF merit list, featuring roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website to download and verify their results.