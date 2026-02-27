SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Out: Download scorecard & merit list PDF at sbi.bank.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Out at sbi.bank.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), with the official merit list available for download on its website, sbi.co.in. The Mains examination was held on November 21, 2025. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 6,589 vacancies for the Clerk post under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06.
The results have been released in the form of a PDF merit list, featuring roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website to download and verify their results.
Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers
Step 2: Click on the Clerk recruitment drop-down
Step 3: Now, click on the link to downloadthe Clerk 2025 Mains SBI result
Step 4: Key in the registration details and log in
Step 5: Submit and download the SBI clerk result
Candidates whose roll numbers feature in the released merit list will be required to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) — a qualifying, mandatory round that must be cleared for final selection.
As per the official notification, the selection remains provisional and is contingent upon several conditions, including clearing the local language proficiency test, meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the advertisement, and the accuracy of information submitted by the candidate at the time of registration.
Notably, unlike several other competitive recruitment processes, the SBI Clerk selection carries no interview or personality test. The final merit list will be drawn up solely based on marks secured in the Mains examination, provided candidates clear the language test and complete document verification.
Candidates who qualify both the Mains examination and the Language Proficiency Test will receive appointment letters from the SBI Local Head Office of their respective states. Provisionally selected candidates will be individually notified via SMS and are advised to await further communication from their respective SBI Local Head Offices. For the latest updates and official announcements, candidates are encouraged to keep a close watch on SBI’s official website — sbi.co.in.