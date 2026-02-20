SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result: How to check scorecards, when released?

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be announcing the Clerk mains exam 2025 results soon. The SBI official website – sbi.co.in, will make the link to the SBI clerk mains 2025 results available. The SBI clerk exam was held on November 21, 2025.

Candidates shortlisted in the SBI clerk prelims exam held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains exam. SBI Clerk prelims result was declared in the first week of November. SBI will not be conducting interviews for the Junior Associate post. Candidates, will however, have to appear for a language proficiency test (LPT) if necessary.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Click on the Clerk recruitment drop down

Step 3: Now click on the link to download Clerk 2025 Mains SBI result

Step 4: Key in the registration details and login

Step 5: Submit and download the SBI clerk result