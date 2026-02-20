SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result: How to check scorecards, when released?

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be announcing the Clerk mains exam 2025 results soon. The SBI official website – sbi.co.in, will make the link to the SBI clerk mains 2025 results available. The SBI clerk exam was held on November 21, 2025.
Candidates shortlisted in the SBI clerk prelims exam held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains exam. SBI Clerk prelims result was declared in the first week of November. SBI will not be conducting interviews for the Junior Associate post. Candidates, will however, have to appear for a language proficiency test (LPT) if necessary.
Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers
Step 2: Click on the Clerk recruitment drop down
Step 3: Now click on the link to download Clerk 2025 Mains SBI result
Step 4: Key in the registration details and login
Step 5: Submit and download the SBI clerk result
The SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF will contain detailed score information, including section-wise marks for General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. It will also show category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks, along with qualification status.
In the event of a tie in the SBI Mains exam, the bank will use a tie-breaking rule, prioritising candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PH) or the older candidate.
Candidates selected in SBI Clerk Junior Associate or Clerk posts will be placed on a six-month probation period. During the period of probation, they will have to complete e-learning lessons and clear mandatory training modules. At the end of the six months, the candidates’ performances will be reviewed before they are confirmed in the bank’s service.
As part of the recruitment, SBI aims to fill 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches of the bank nationwide.
