SBI Clerk Admit Card 2026: Hall tickets out, check exam timinngs

The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on September 21, for candidates appearing for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment examination. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their call letters from the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026.

How to download SBI Clerk admit card 2026

Candidates can visit the SBI Careers section and open the Junior Associates recruitment link under advertisement number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. They should then click on the preliminary examination call letter link and log in using their registration number and password or date of birth, along with the required security code. After logging in, candidates should download and print the admit card for the examination.