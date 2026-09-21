SBI Clerk Admit Card 2026: Hall tickets out, check exam timinngs

The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on September 21, for candidates appearing for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment examination. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their call letters from the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026.
How to download SBI Clerk admit card 2026
Candidates can visit the SBI Careers section and open the Junior Associates recruitment link under advertisement number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. They should then click on the preliminary examination call letter link and log in using their registration number and password or date of birth, along with the required security code. After logging in, candidates should download and print the admit card for the examination.
The admit card will mention the candidate’s exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre. Since candidates may be allotted different shifts, there is no single reporting time applicable to everyone. Candidates should follow the reporting schedule printed on their individual call letter and check the complete centre address before leaving for the examination.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 exam timings
The preliminary examination will be conducted online for 100 marks in 60 minutes. It will have three sections — English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. English Language will have 30 questions, while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability will have 35 questions each. Each section will be allotted 20 minutes.
|Section
|Questions
|Marks
|Time
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 minutes
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|60 minutes
Candidates should carry the documents and items specified in their call letter and follow the examination-centre instructions. They should also carefully verify their personal details, photograph, roll number, examination date, shift, reporting time and venue after downloading the admit card.
The regular SBI Clerk recruitment is being conducted for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The online application window was open from August 11 to August 31, 2026. Candidates should rely on the information printed on their individual call letter for the exact reporting schedule and examination-centre instructions.