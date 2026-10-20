SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for chief AI officer, other AI-specific posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on a fixed-term employment basis. The recruitment drive aims to appoint professionals who have adequate experience in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, data engineering, AI governance, and technology architecture.

SBI has started the registration process for the notified positions online, through its official website, sbi.bank.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications by entering their details and uploading the required documents on the portal mentioned above.

The positions advertised by SBI have called for experienced professionals, with some posts asking for a minimum of 8 years of overall experience, including at least 3 years in AI or analytics solutioning. For the position of Chief AI Officer, at least a work experience of over 15 years is required.