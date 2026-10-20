SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for chief AI officer, other AI-specific posts

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The application fee to apply for the recruitment process is Rs 750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 20, 2026 02:48 PM IST
SBI Cheif AI officer recruitment 2026Candidates can access the application forms from the official website, sbi.bank.in (Photo: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on a fixed-term employment basis. The recruitment drive aims to appoint professionals who have adequate experience in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, data engineering, AI governance, and technology architecture.

SBI has started the registration process for the notified positions online, through its official website, sbi.bank.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications by entering their details and uploading the required documents on the portal mentioned above.

The positions advertised by SBI have called for experienced professionals, with some posts asking for a minimum of 8 years of overall experience, including at least 3 years in AI or analytics solutioning. For the position of Chief AI Officer, at least a work experience of over 15 years is required.

Selection Process

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Registered candidates will be selected through shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation. The interview will carry 100 marks. Candidates shortlisted for the first four posts listed in the table below will also have to give a 10-minute presentation on their relevant job profile, projects or achievements. The final merit list will be prepared based on interview scores.

Check post-wise required age and educational qualification

Posts

Age (in Years)

Educational qualification

GM & Chief AI officer

Min- 40

Max-55

B.E. / B.Tech / M.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication or equivalent / M Sc (Statistics/Computer Science)/MA (Statistics)/M Stat /MCA from recognized University/ Institution.

DGM (Risk and Operational Analytics)

DGM (AI Governance and Compliance)

DGM (Data Engineering, Model Application Dev and AI Ops)

Min- 35

Max-50

B.E. / B.Tech / M.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication or equivalent / M Sc (Statistics/Computer Science)/MA (Statistics)/M Stat /MCA from recognized University/ Institution.

AI Solution Architect

Min- 30

Max-45

Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Data Science, AI, Business Administration, Management or a related discipline from a recognized university/institution.

Enterprise AI Architect

Min- 30

Max-45

Story continues below this ad

Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering, Data Science, AI or equivalent discipline from a recognized university/institution.

The application fee to apply for the recruitment process is Rs 750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

In its official notification, SBI has clarified that candidates are not allowed to apply for more than one position.

Candidates applying for the positions are required to check the aforementioned official website of SBI for more updates regarding the ongoing recruitment process.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments