SBI Junior Associate recruitment for 8000 posts: Applications closing soon, check exam pattern

SBI Junior Associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in. (Representational image) SBI Junior Associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in. (Representational image)

SBI Junior Associate recruitment: As the application process for the recruitment at the post of junior associate at the State Bank of India (SBI) is coming to an end, those who have not applied and are interested are encouraged to do so before the deadline. For those who have applied and are awaiting the preliminary exam. Here is a look at what you need to prepare for. The application process will close on January 26. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website – sbi.co.in.

Firstly, the SBI has announced to hold the exam in February end or March beginning, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced. Those who clear prelims will be called for main. The SBI junior associate main exam will be conducted on April 19, 2020. A total of 8000 vacancies are to be filled and therefore, the number of applications is likely to go high.

SBI 8000 Junior Associate recruitment: Exam pattern

Online preliminary exam will have objective-type questions. It would be for a total of 100 marks and divided into three parts. It would be held for one hour wherein 20 minutes will be given to each section. For every right answer, one mark will be awarded and for every wrong answer, 1/4th of the allotted marks will be deducted, as per the rule. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided based on exam result.

Those who clear the prelims exam will appear for the main test followed by the interview round. The finally selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 13,075 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates and allowances will be extra.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd