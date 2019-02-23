Savitribai Phule Pune University uploads question papers before first-year law exam, faces flak

The examination department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is under fire after two question papers of first year law were uploaded on the university’s website before the exam started.

Advertising

The first year law exams, conducted on February 15 and 16, have been annulled. Students who took the exams will have to appear for the papers again. The re-examination dates are yet to be announced. A committee constituted by SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar has been asked to submit a report in the matter.

The university usually uploads model question papers of previous years on its website for students. But in this case, officials uploaded the actual question papers before the exam.

Though the university has decided to re-conduct the exam, students and colleges affiliated to SPPU have questioned the “repeated carelessness” of the university’s examination department.

On Friday, a group of students walked into the examination department and demanded that its head, Ashok Chavan, be removed.

Earlier, SPPU officials had warned colleges about erroneous entry of marks given to students as part of internal assessments. Nearly 50 students of Sinhgad College had “failed”, but after looking into the matter, it was found that the marks entered were incorrect.

SPPU authorities have maintained that they will not only penalise the college and seek an undertaking in such matters, but also suspend annual funds given to the college for hosting conferences and seminars.

“Colleges face stringent action in case of wrong entry of marks, even if it is a clerical error, and the SPPU does not give us any consideration. How will the SPPU handle the case when its own officials are involved in such grave errors… of uploading question papers online prior to the examination,” questioned a college principal, who did not wish to be named.

Advertising

The university’s examination department has repeatedly faced allegations of carelessness.