Savitribai Phule Pune University to offer foreign students fee cut from next academic year

The management council of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to drastically cut the tuition fees for international students, hoping that the move will incentivise more foreign students to take admissions. Currently, students from foreign countries, Persons of Indian Origins (POIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) have to pay five times the regular admission fee while non-resident Indian students and those who come from SAARC countries pay three times the regular fees.

Over the last couple of years, the number of admissions of foreign and NRI students has gone down considerably, said an official. The move is likely to resolve that issue, the official added.

Dr Vijay Khare, director of International Students Centre, said the management council had resolved that students from foreign countries, PIO and OCI candidates, will now pay three times the regular fees instead of five times while NRI students and those from SAARC countries will be charged doubled instead of triple admission fees. “A majority of these students come for professional courses but now those admissions have been completely taken over by the Directorate of Technical Education. The number of students pursuing non-professional courses is smaller. We have very few aided colleges under SPPU, among which there is no parity of fees. So, many of the foreign or NRI students have started to prefer private universities as they are comparing the cost of studies here vis-a-vis others and ease of admissions and other factors. Hence as a mean to retain the number of foreign students admissions that we get, we decided to make the fees lesser,” he said.

