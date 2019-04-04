Using biometric system, SPPU to limit access to another gate, only main gate to stay open for ‘outsiders’

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon install a biometric entry system to the second of its three entry gates, in an attempt to restrict “outsiders”.

Now, people who have not been registered in the biometric system will have to use the main gate located on the Ganeshkhind road. This translates to an additional travel of over 4 km either via Ganeshkhind road crossing Breman circle or use Khadki cantonment road leading to Ganeshkhind road.

Two months ago, a biometric system was introduced at the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) gate. Now, the Joshi gate aimed at vehicles coming from Khadki station and Range Hills areas will face similar restrictions.

In 2016, the IUCAA gate was closed completely for operations as SPPU administration found too many vehicles using the route to evade traffic along the Ganeshkhind road. Later, it was decided to permit entry to SPPU staffers and students twice a day — while entering and exiting the campus everyday — while access to the public was cut off completely. Officials at IUCAA and NCRA had raised this matter with SPPU, but the decision was never rolled back.

“There was heavy vehicular traffic using access of IUCAA and Joshi gates. In order to streamline security and keep track of visitors entering the campus, the biometric access system has been introduced,” said Suresh Bhosale, chief security officer of SPPU.

SPPU is home to research centres such as the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Science Park, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) and Science and Technology Park which host eminent visitors including foreign delegates and national-level experts.

The State Eligibility Test (SET) Bhavan, SPPU examination department and PhD department among many other public departments also see a beeline of visitors all round the year.

Also housed on the campus are a Budhdha Vihara, a post office, a bank and two ATMs which are frequented by the public.

There are around 3,000 people including students, faculty, staffers and families of staffers, scientists at the centres and labs located on the campus with biometric access.

“We were expecting a number between 1,000 to 1,500 people but it turned out to be double. The new system will not allow people to enter or exit from one of the two alternate gates as in this way, the security of the campus can be strengthened,” said Bhosale.

The new arrangement will likely add to the vehicular traffic entering via the main gate, given that it is one of the busiest traffic junctions in Pune. It sees over 1 lakh vehicles crossing over from Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Senapati Bapat Road and Shivajinagar.

“We are flexible to allow people coming to the campus and will allow staff of the post office and bank access,” said the security in-charge.

Besides, all heavy vehicles, trucks or tempos entering the campus carrying loads will no longer be able to use the main gate and will instead need to enter via the Joshi gate.

The new restrictions will not be imposed on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, school buses or vans and other vehicles that ferry public who are either studying or working at any centre located on the campus.