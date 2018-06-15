Savitribai Phule Pune University alumnus makes it to Vogue’s most influential list

Representational Image Representational Image

Priyanka Joshi, a 29-year old alumnus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been featured in Vogue’s inaugural list of the 25 most influential women working in Britain.

Joshi has done her MSC from SPPU and PhD in biophysics from Cambridge University. Currently a research fellow at Downing College in Cambridge, Joshi was praised for her groundbreaking work of building a “library” of drug-like molecules to target irregular proteins that cause degenerative brain diseases.

Joshi had earlier been featured in Forbes magazine’s ‘30 under 30’ list of the most influential young faces in science.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App