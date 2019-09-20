Savitribai Phule Pune University: 600 additional rooms to be ready by next academic year

Starting next academic year, the hostel capacity at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be increased by 600 rooms, taking the total room strength close to 4,000 rooms on the campus.

The construction works for setting these rooms are presently underway and the university officials are racing against time to have them readied for the next academic year.

We are reviewing various options: Nitin Karmalkar on campus in J&K Savitribai Phule Pune University being a State university may not be able to set up an off campus centre anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, immediately. But, the university can consider the option of setting up a research centre there, after the recent decision of abrogation of Article 370 was announced last month.

“There will be an addition of 400 rooms for male students and 200 rooms for female students made available on the campus,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU said on Friday.

At present, there are a total of 3,400 rooms available on the campus of which 2,000 rooms allotted for male students and 1,400 rooms available for female students.

Starting this academic year, SPPU had commenced admission to hostels through a centralised online procedure. The aim of the move was to offer fairness in the allotment of accommodation facility to students.

As per the earlier system, certain fixed number of rooms in various hostel blocks would be allocated to each department depending on its size. It was observed by the university officials that more often than not, students from within a department shared rooms in hostels. As a result, this room allocation system gave the students little chance to interact with other fellow students from other departments.

” Now, with the online system of room allocation introduced, we have streamlined the whole process of room allocation. The students will have more interactions with fellow students and from a range of departments,” said Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU.

In July this year, the online system came into effect as part of which, students had to create online login details at the time of admission. Hostel facility is provided to students on merit basis. Besides, the hostel fees was hiked this year for students seeking admission for post-graduation degree for the first year.