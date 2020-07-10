Saurashtra University debars two profs from admission-related work

The Syndicate also approved a proposal to construct an audio-visual room having 150-seat capacity for the AD Sheth Department of Journalism at the cost of Rs 1.20 crore. (File) The Syndicate also approved a proposal to construct an audio-visual room having 150-seat capacity for the AD Sheth Department of Journalism at the cost of Rs 1.20 crore. (File)

THE SYNDICATE of Saurashtra University on Friday censored Professor Jaydipsinh Dodiya and Professor Sanjay Mukherjee by barring them from any admission-related duties for one year for their alleged role in attempt to enroll two students for doctoral research at the Department of English and Comparative Literature Studies (DECLS). The two students in question are ineligible for registration, the Syndicate added.

“The members of the syndicate discussed at length the report submitted by the fact-finding committee which had been set up to look into this issue and decided to declare two candidates ineligible for registering themselves for the PhD programme. Similarly, the Syndicate also agreed with the Committee’s finding that Prof Dodiya and Prof Mukherjee had indulged in some misbehaviour with respect to registration of PhD scholars and decided to censor them by debarring them from any work related to student admissions in the SU,” Gitesh Joshi, incharge registrar of SU, told The Indian Express on Friday.

The committee had been set up after allegations that Prof Dodiya, then head of DECLS, had tried to favour Shruti Golvilkar and Kalavati Kansara in getting enrolled as PhD candidates in 2018-’19. In all, 70 candidates had taken the entrance exam for the PhD programme that year and 40 of them were declared eligible. Later on, the names of Golvilkar and Kansara were allegedly added to the list of eligible candidates after their scores in the screening tests were revised upward.

A few months later, Prof Mukherjee had succeeded Prof Dodiya and allegations were levelled that the department declared as failed six PhD candidates in coursework. A three-member fact-finding committee, including Syndicate member Girish Bhimani, was constituted. The committee had reportedly recommended not to give benefits of salary hikes to the two professors, but the registrar said that the Syndicate didn’t concur with that recommendation.

“The Syndicate also approved a proposal to construct an audio-visual room having 150-seat capacity for the AD Sheth Department of Journalism at the cost of Rs 1.20 crore. This was a long-pending demand of that department and would improve education offered by the department. Additionally, the Syndicate also gave its green signal to develop a forest using the Japanese Miyawaki method. The proposed forest would be developed on 4.5 acre land near Bio-Sciences Department in partnership with city-based NGO called Sadbhavana Vruddhashram,” the registrar added

