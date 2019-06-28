Toggle Menu
Satyawati College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Satyawati College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Satyawati College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Satyawati College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
88
79
74
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
75
74
73
70
B.A (Hons) History
86
82
80
80
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
87.5
85
84
80
B.Com
90
86
76
74
70
B.A (Hons) English
89
85
78
78
65
B.Com (Hons)
92
88
78
76
72
B.A (History , Political Sc.)
85
82
75
73
70
B.A (Accounting and finance, Economics)
88
85
80
78
70
B.A (Political Science, Mathematics)
77
75
73
71
70
B.A (Political Science , English)
82
80
77
76
70
B.A (Political Science, Hindi)
80
75
73
71
70
B.A (History , Mathematics)
77
75
73
71
70
B.A (History , Hindi)
80
75
73
71
70
B.A (Mathematics, Economics)
80
77
75
73
70
B.A (Economic , Political Science)
83
80
75
73
70
B.A (Buddhist Studies , Economics)
83
80
75
73
71
B.A (Buddhist Studies , Hindi)
83
80
75
73
71
B.A (English, Economics)
81
78
75
73
70
B.A (History , English)
81
78
75
73
70
B.A (Economic , History)
83
80
75
73
70
B.A (Economic , OMSP)
82
79
75
73
70
B.A (Buddhist Studies , Political Sc.)
83
80
75
73
71
First Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
70
69
66
66
62
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
87.5
85
84
80
NA
B.A (Hons) History
84
80
77
77
72
NA
B.A Programme
88
85
80
78
70
NA
B.Com (Hons)
93
88
78
76
72
NA
B.Com
91
86
76
74
70
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
88
79
74
70
NA
B.A (Hons) English
90
85
78
78
65
NA
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
87
77
73
68
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
85.5
82.5
81.5
77.5
NA
B.A Programme
87
84
79
77
69
NA
B.Com
90
85
75
73
68
NA
B.Com (Hons)
92
87
77
75
70
NA
B.A (Hons) History
83
79
76
76
71
NA
B.A (Hons) English
88
83
77
77
63
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.75
65.75
65.75
61.75
NA
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81
75
75
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78.5
75.5
75.5
69
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
85
76
71
66
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
83
81
80
75
NA
B.A Programme
85
82
77
75
67
NA
B.Com
89
83
73
71
66
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.5
Closed
65.25
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
85
75
73
68
NA
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67.5
Closed
64
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
68
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
91
83
74
68
63
NA
B.A (Hons) English
87
80
74
74.5
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86.5
81
78
77
70
NA
B.A Programme
82
79
74
72
64
NA
B.Com
88
81
71
69
63
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
72
70
65
NA
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
88
78
Closed
64
58
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
75
74
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
65
Closed
60
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
79
Closed
75
65
NA
B.A Programme
79.5
77.5
70
68.5
62
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
68
66
61
NA
B.Com
Closed
77
67
65
58
NA
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
76
72
60
55
NA
B.A (Hons) English
85
78
Closed
Closed
55
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
55
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
62
NA
B.A Programme
81.5
75
69
67.5
60
NA
B.Com (Hons)
89
75
Closed
63
56
NA
B.Com
86.5
74
Closed
63
55
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
NA
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
70
58
51
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
78.5
Closed
72.5
60
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
75
Closed
67
Closed
NA
B.Com
Closed
73
Closed
60
50
NA
B.Com (Hons)
87
73
66
61
51
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) English
84.75
77.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
82
Closed
Closed
72.75
Closed
NA
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55.75
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78
Closed
72.5
66
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
68
55
50
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76.75
Closed
74.25
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
74.75
68.5
70.5
Closed
NA
B.Com
Closed
72
Closed
59
49
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71
64
58
49.5
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
78
77.5
72
59
NA
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
66
50
48
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76.25
Closed
74
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
77
71.5
58
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
72.25
65
NA
B.A Programme
79.5
73
75.75
66
Closed
NA
B.Com
84.5
71.5
Closed
57
45
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
69.5
62
55
45
NA
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
60
45
45
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
63
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
76
70
55
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
67
60
52
45
NA
B.Com
82
Closed
53
Closed
44
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
74
Closed
65
Closed
NA
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

