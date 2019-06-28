Satyawati College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Satyawati College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 94 88 79 74 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 75 74 73 70 B.A (Hons) History 86 82 80 80 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 87.5 85 84 80 B.Com 90 86 76 74 70 B.A (Hons) English 89 85 78 78 65 B.Com (Hons) 92 88 78 76 72 B.A (History , Political Sc.) 85 82 75 73 70 B.A (Accounting and finance, Economics) 88 85 80 78 70 B.A (Political Science, Mathematics) 77 75 73 71 70 B.A (Political Science , English) 82 80 77 76 70 B.A (Political Science, Hindi) 80 75 73 71 70 B.A (History , Mathematics) 77 75 73 71 70 B.A (History , Hindi) 80 75 73 71 70 B.A (Mathematics, Economics) 80 77 75 73 70 B.A (Economic , Political Science) 83 80 75 73 70 B.A (Buddhist Studies , Economics) 83 80 75 73 71 B.A (Buddhist Studies , Hindi) 83 80 75 73 71 B.A (English, Economics) 81 78 75 73 70 B.A (History , English) 81 78 75 73 70 B.A (Economic , History) 83 80 75 73 70 B.A (Economic , OMSP) 82 79 75 73 70 B.A (Buddhist Studies , Political Sc.) 83 80 75 73 71 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 70 69 66 66 62 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 87.5 85 84 80 NA B.A (Hons) History 84 80 77 77 72 NA B.A Programme 88 85 80 78 70 NA B.Com (Hons) 93 88 78 76 72 NA B.Com 91 86 76 74 70 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 94 88 79 74 70 NA B.A (Hons) English 90 85 78 78 65 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 93 87 77 73 68 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 85.5 82.5 81.5 77.5 NA B.A Programme 87 84 79 77 69 NA B.Com 90 85 75 73 68 NA B.Com (Hons) 92 87 77 75 70 NA B.A (Hons) History 83 79 76 76 71 NA B.A (Hons) English 88 83 77 77 63 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.75 65.75 65.75 61.75 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 81 75 75 Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed 78.5 75.5 75.5 69 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 92 85 76 71 66 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 83 81 80 75 NA B.A Programme 85 82 77 75 67 NA B.Com 89 83 73 71 66 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.5 Closed 65.25 Closed NA B.Com (Hons) 90.5 85 75 73 68 NA *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67.5 Closed 64 Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 75 68 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 91 83 74 68 63 NA B.A (Hons) English 87 80 74 74.5 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 86.5 81 78 77 70 NA B.A Programme 82 79 74 72 64 NA B.Com 88 81 71 69 63 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 72 70 65 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 88 78 Closed 64 58 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 75 74 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 65 Closed 60 Closed NA B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 79 Closed 75 65 NA B.A Programme 79.5 77.5 70 68.5 62 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 68 66 61 NA B.Com Closed 77 67 65 58 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 76 72 60 55 NA B.A (Hons) English 85 78 Closed Closed 55 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 55 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 73 62 NA B.A Programme 81.5 75 69 67.5 60 NA B.Com (Hons) 89 75 Closed 63 56 NA B.Com 86.5 74 Closed 63 55 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 73 Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 70 58 51 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 78.5 Closed 72.5 60 NA B.A Programme Closed 75 Closed 67 Closed NA B.Com Closed 73 Closed 60 50 NA B.Com (Hons) 87 73 66 61 51 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 56 Closed NA B.A (Hons) English 84.75 77.75 Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) History 82 Closed Closed 72.75 Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55.75 Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed 78 Closed 72.5 66 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 68 55 50 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed 76.75 Closed 74.25 Closed NA B.A Programme Closed 74.75 68.5 70.5 Closed NA B.Com Closed 72 Closed 59 49 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 71 64 58 49.5 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 78 77.5 72 59 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 66 50 48 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed 76.25 Closed 74 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 52 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 77 71.5 58 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 72.25 65 NA B.A Programme 79.5 73 75.75 66 Closed NA B.Com 84.5 71.5 Closed 57 45 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 69.5 62 55 45 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 60 45 45 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 70 63 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 76 70 55 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 67 60 52 45 NA B.Com 82 Closed 53 Closed 44 NA B.A Programme Closed 74 Closed 65 Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.