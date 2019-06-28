Satyawati College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Satyawati College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 88 83 83 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 58 56 56 54 B.A (Hons) Urdu 60 55 50 45 45 B.A Programme 90 85 82 82 80 B.Com 93 88 78 76 66 B.A (Hons) English 94.5 90 82 82 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 90 80 78 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 79 75 74 73 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 80 78 70 B.A Programme with SKT 85 83 81 80 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 92 88 88 82 B.A (Hons) History 89 85 80 80 77 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.5 92 87 87 80 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 74 73 72 72 NA B.A (Hons) English 96 94 88 88 75 NA B.A (Hons) History 87 84 78 78 75 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 88 83 83 80 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 95 92 85 80 70 NA B.A (Hons) Urdu 60 58 56 45 45 NA B.A Programme 90 88 87 85 85 NA B.Com (Hons) 96 94 84 82 75 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 58 56 54 54 52 NA B.Com 94 91 80 80 70 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 90 86 85 78 NA B.A (Hons) English 94 91.5 86 86 73 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 94.25 90.5 83 75 65 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 86.5 81.5 81.5 78.5 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 72 71 67 Closed NA B.A (Hons) History 86.5 83.5 77.5 77.5 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Urdu 59 57 50 44 44 NA B.Com 92.5 89 79 78 68 NA B.Com (Hons) 95 92.5 82.5 80 70 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 57.25 55 53 51 50 NA B.A Programme 87 85 84 82 81 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 Closed 85 80 72 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 87.5 81 70 60 NA B.A (Hons) English 91.5 89 85 85 72 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 54.5 Closed 48 47 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 62 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Urdu 58 56 45 40 40 NA B.A Programme 85 82 80 78 78 NA B.Com 91.5 86 78.5 75 65 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 80 Closed NA B.Com (Hons) 94 89.5 79.5 77 67 NA *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 Closed 62 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 93 85 80 65 50 NA B.A (Hons) English 89 86 83 82 71 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.Com (Hons) 92.5 85 76 71 55 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 53.5 52 45 44 NA B.Com Closed 83 75 70 54 NA B.A (Hons) Urdu 57.5 55.5 41 40 40 NA B.A Programme 84.5 80 78 75 75 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 78 Closed 50 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 92 82 75 62 45 NA 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA Closed B.A (Hons) Urdu 55 52 40 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed 83 82 Closed 70 NA Closed B.Com 90 79 Closed 64 45 NA Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 42 40 NA B.A Programme Closed 77 76 70 70 NA 79.5 B.Com (Hons) 92 80 72 65 50 NA Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 75 Closed 48 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81 Closed 60 45 NA B.A (Hons) English 87 80 80 Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.Com Closed Closed 74 62 40 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A Programme 84 76 Closed 67 Closed NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 75 70 60 41 NA B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 50 40 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 47.5 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 79 Closed 55 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 53 Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) English Closed 79.5 79.5 Closed Closed NA B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 65 Closed NA B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed NA B.Com 89 Closed Closed Closed 40 NA B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 49.5 40 40 40 NA *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 70 Closed 40 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 78.5 78.5 Closed NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 40 40 40 NA B.Com 88.5 Closed Closed 58 40 NA B.Com (Hons) 91.5 Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A Programme 83.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 69 Closed 40 NA B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 78 78 Closed NA B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 40 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.Com 88 Closed Closed 57 40 NA B.A Programme 83 Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.Com (Hons) 91 Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 73 Closed 44 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 40 NA B.Com (Hons) NA Closed 68 45 40 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.Com NA Closed Closed 60 40 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 49 40 40 40 NA B.A Programme NA Closed Closed Closed Closed NA B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 79 81 Closed NA *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.