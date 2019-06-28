Toggle Menu
Satyawati College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Satyawati College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Satyawati College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
88
83
83
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
58
56
56
54
B.A (Hons) Urdu
60
55
50
45
45
B.A Programme
90
85
82
82
80
B.Com
93
88
78
76
66
B.A (Hons) English
94.5
90
82
82
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
90
80
78
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
79
75
74
73
B.Com (Hons)
95
90
80
78
70
B.A Programme with SKT
85
83
81
80
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
92
88
88
82
B.A (Hons) History
89
85
80
80
77
First Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.5
92
87
87
80
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
81
74
73
72
72
NA
B.A (Hons) English
96
94
88
88
75
NA
B.A (Hons) History
87
84
78
78
75
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
88
83
83
80
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
92
85
80
70
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
60
58
56
45
45
NA
B.A Programme
90
88
87
85
85
NA
B.Com (Hons)
96
94
84
82
75
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
58
56
54
54
52
NA
B.Com
94
91
80
80
70
NA
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
90
86
85
78
NA
B.A (Hons) English
94
91.5
86
86
73
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.25
90.5
83
75
65
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
86.5
81.5
81.5
78.5
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
72
71
67
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
86.5
83.5
77.5
77.5
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
59
57
50
44
44
NA
B.Com
92.5
89
79
78
68
NA
B.Com (Hons)
95
92.5
82.5
80
70
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
57.25
55
53
51
50
NA
B.A Programme
87
85
84
82
81
NA
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
Closed
85
80
72
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
87.5
81
70
60
NA
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
89
85
85
72
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
54.5
Closed
48
47
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
58
56
45
40
40
NA
B.A Programme
85
82
80
78
78
NA
B.Com
91.5
86
78.5
75
65
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
94
89.5
79.5
77
67
NA
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
62
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
85
80
65
50
NA
B.A (Hons) English
89
86
83
82
71
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
85
76
71
55
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
53.5
52
45
44
NA
B.Com
Closed
83
75
70
54
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
57.5
55.5
41
40
40
NA
B.A Programme
84.5
80
78
75
75
NA
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
78
Closed
50
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
82
75
62
45
NA
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Closed
B.A (Hons) Urdu
55
52
40
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83
82
Closed
70
NA
Closed
B.Com
90
79
Closed
64
45
NA
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
42
40
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
77
76
70
70
NA
79.5
B.Com (Hons)
92
80
72
65
50
NA
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
85
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
48
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81
Closed
60
45
NA
B.A (Hons) English
87
80
80
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.Com
Closed
Closed
74
62
40
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
84
76
Closed
67
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
75
70
60
41
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
50
40
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
47.5
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
79
Closed
55
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
53
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79.5
79.5
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
NA
B.Com
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
49.5
40
40
40
NA
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
40
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
78.5
78.5
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
40
40
40
NA
B.Com
88.5
Closed
Closed
58
40
NA
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
69
Closed
40
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
78
78
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
40
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.Com
88
Closed
Closed
57
40
NA
B.A Programme
83
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.Com (Hons)
91
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Satyawati College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
44
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
NA
B.Com (Hons)
NA
Closed
68
45
40
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.Com
NA
Closed
Closed
60
40
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
49
40
40
40
NA
B.A Programme
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
79
81
Closed
NA
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

