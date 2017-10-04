Satisfied with sending wards to Delhi government schools, say 60 per cent parents

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2017 7:48:21 pm
delhi schools, delhi education, school education, delhi govt schools, delhi government schools, education news, indian express About 5,000 parents were questioned on their levels of satisfaction with the government schools. 
About 60 per cent of parents who send their wards to government schools in Delhi are satisfied with their decision, a survey found. Parents also stated that there is a need to invest in the improvement of security measures and infrastructure of these schools.

“The purpose of the survey is to better understand the experiences of parents and examine the reasons behind their schooling decisions,” said D S Rawat, Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) secretary general.

“About 60 per cent of parents were satisfied with the decision to send their wards to Delhi government schools,” said the survey which was conducted by ASSOCHAM, under its initiative for corporate social responsibility.

About 5,000 parents were questioned on their levels of satisfaction with the government schools. The survey also found that parents were mostly concerned about rising fees and the focus on extra curricular activities, though they appreciated the importance given to holistic development and improving education standards at the national capital’s government schools.

“Overall, about 30 per cent said that there is significant scope for perking up the security apparatus and infrastructure in Delhi government schools,” the survey said, adding that a majority of the parents (70 per cent) preferred government schools due to better learning environment for children, better student-teacher ratio, small class size, responsive teachers and administrators, frequent parent-teacher interactions and better discipline.

 

 

With inputs from PTI

