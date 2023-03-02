scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

SATHEE: Education Minister to launch assessment platform designed by IIT Kanpur, IISc

The SATHEE platform aims to 'bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching'.

SATHEE to be launched soonSATHEE is a new initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur. (Representative image. File)
Listen to this article
SATHEE: Education Minister to launch assessment platform designed by IIT Kanpur, IISc
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, today announced that the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, will soon launch a self-assessment platform for Indian students.

This new platform will be called SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams). It is a new initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur. The aim of this new platform is to provide Indian students the opportunity for a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams.

Read |Australia to recognise degrees from Indian colleges

The SATHEE platform aims to “bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching,” UGC Chief announced on Twitter.

“SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members,” he added.

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Highest package, average CTC, top recruite...
Christ University Bangalore
Bengaluru: Move to curtail Christ University's VC term comes under the cloud
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: Foreign universities that accept NEET UG score fo...
Australia to recognise degrees from Indian colleges

According to Kumar, SATHEE is scheduled to be launched at 10:45 am on March 6, 2023 by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:51 IST
Next Story

iOS 16.4 code suggests Apple Music Classical app is now closer than ever to launch

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close