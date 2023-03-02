SATHEE: Education Minister to launch assessment platform designed by IIT Kanpur, IISc

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, today announced that the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, will soon launch a self-assessment platform for Indian students.

This new platform will be called SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams). It is a new initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur. The aim of this new platform is to provide Indian students the opportunity for a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams.

Read | Australia to recognise degrees from Indian colleges

The SATHEE platform aims to “bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching,” UGC Chief announced on Twitter.

SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur, which will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 2, 2023

“SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members,” he added.

According to Kumar, SATHEE is scheduled to be launched at 10:45 am on March 6, 2023 by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.