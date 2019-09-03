Sath denies contesting PU election, says general secretary candidate’s name went by mistake

Among the names in the list of candidates contesting in Panjab University’s student council election, was Sath’s Sehajpreet Singh for the post of general secretary. However, the party said on Monday that they do not plan to contest elections and had not fielded any candidate. Sath, recently turned into a political party from a discussion group, and the party had announced that they will not contest the elections this time.

Advertising

Speaking on the issue, Sath member Sehajpreet, along with other party members, said, “I had given my name for the post of class representative of my class in the Philosophy department. I did not even stand for the Department Representative post. The election for class representative was being held unanimously in class and no political angle was involved. I was asked for my documents for the post and I submitted them. However, the office staff added my name for the post of the general secretary by mistake and my name got approved, as I met all the eligibility criteria.”

The party claimed that they got to know about the error on Saturday evening, however, by that time, the time period for withdrawal of nomination had already passed. Sehajpreet said, “It is my first time at Panjab Universuity. I studied at Punjabi University before this. I was at my home on Saturday evening. I live at Nabha in Patiala and when I got to know about the glitch, I was at home. Thus, I could not come to withdrawn my nomination, at that time.”

The party released a statement in which they appealed to the students that they should not vote for Sehajpreet, as even if he won, the party would not accept the post. Thus, they appealed to the students to vote for any of the other three candidates.

A DSW office member, on condition of anonymity, said, “The members of Sath did come to us on Monday morning. They wanted Sehajpreet’s name to be removed but we told them that it cannot be done, because there is procedure for withdrawal and the date for withdrawal has passed. We will have to print his name on the ballot papers, no matter what. He cannot withdraw now.”