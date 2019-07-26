Satavahana University UG degree results 2019 declared, how to check via website

Satavahana University UG degree results 2019: Satavahana Universtity, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the undergraduate examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- satavahana.ac.in.
The results is also available on the third party website manabadi.com.
Satavahana University UG degree results 2019: How to check
Go to the official website for the university (satavahana.ac.in).
– Click on the link that reads “Result of B.A. / B.Com. / B.Sc. / BBM / BA(L) I(Backlog) / II / III Years Annual, 2017”
– Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “Enter”.
OR
– Click on the notification that says “UG Annual, 2017 College Wise Results for the academic year 2016-17”.
– This will begin the download of a zip file. Once it is downloaded, open the file.
– Search through the pages for your name, college and roll number (use ctrl + F to make the search easier).
– Keep a copy of your results for further reference.
The results are also available in a zip file and the results have been declared in a college-wise format. Candidates can find these on the universities website to check their results. The results and examination page is under construction but a link has been provided for download of results.