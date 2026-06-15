SAT registration opens for 2026-27 cycle; first test on August 22

The College Board has opened registrations for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) 2026-27 testing cycle, announcing test dates running from August 2026 through June 2027. The development comes as students across India and South Asia begin planning their international undergraduate applications, with early decision deadlines for many global universities approaching later this year.
The first test of the new cycle is scheduled for August 22, 2026. Students wishing to appear must register by August 7, with the last date for changes and late registration being August 11.
The complete schedule spans seven test dates:
– September 12, 2026
– October 3, 2026
– November 7, 2026
– December 5, 2026
– March 6, 2027
– May 1, 2027
– June 5, 2027
Each test date carries its own registration and late registration deadlines, and students are advised to plan well in advance to secure their preferred testing slots.
SAT scores are accepted by over 4,000 universities and institutions globally and form a key component of admissions processes for students seeking undergraduate education abroad, particularly in the United States, Canada, and other English-medium higher education systems.
Speaking on the announcement, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head, South and Central Asia at College Board, said the digital SAT continues to offer greater flexibility and a testing experience aligned with how students learn today. She encouraged students to plan early, use official preparation resources, and approach the test with confidence.
The SAT is administered entirely in digital format through the Bluebook app. Students who do not have access to a device can avail of the College Board Device Lending Program by submitting a request at least 30 days before their chosen test date.
For students from low-income backgrounds in India, College Board also offers fee support initiatives aimed at reducing financial barriers to testing access.
On the preparation front, students can access free official SAT prep through Khan Academy, peer-to-peer tutoring through Schoolhouse. world, and full-length digital practice tests through the Bluebook app, all at no cost.
Students can visit the official College Board website at cb.org for information on registration, test centre locations, deadlines, and preparation resources.