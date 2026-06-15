SAT registration opens for 2026-27 cycle; first test on August 22

The College Board has opened registrations for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) 2026-27 testing cycle, announcing test dates running from August 2026 through June 2027. The development comes as students across India and South Asia begin planning their international undergraduate applications, with early decision deadlines for many global universities approaching later this year.

The first test of the new cycle is scheduled for August 22, 2026. Students wishing to appear must register by August 7, with the last date for changes and late registration being August 11.

The complete schedule spans seven test dates:

– September 12, 2026

– October 3, 2026

– November 7, 2026

– December 5, 2026

– March 6, 2027

– May 1, 2027

– June 5, 2027

Each test date carries its own registration and late registration deadlines, and students are advised to plan well in advance to secure their preferred testing slots.